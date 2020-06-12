Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Moldovan military will take part in the parade in Moscow on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory


The Moldovan military will take part in the parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which is scheduled for June 24 in Moscow.

Sputnik's information was confirmed by President’s spokesman Carmena Sterpu.

Note that Igor Dodon will take part in the parade at the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.


Опубликовано: 17:50 02/06/2020

