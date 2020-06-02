Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection reports that today, on June 2, in Moldova, 188 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Five of them in Transnistria. 187 cases are local, one was “imported” from Turkey.

1,421 tests were made today. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova reached 8,548. 4,378 people were cured, 307 died.


