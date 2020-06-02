188 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection reports that today, on June 2, in Moldova, 188 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Five of them in Transnistria. 187 cases are local, one was “imported” from Turkey.
1,421 tests were made today. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova reached 8,548. 4,378 people were cured, 307 died.
1,421 tests were made today. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova reached 8,548. 4,378 people were cured, 307 died.
Опубликовано: 17:46 02/06/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: