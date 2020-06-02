Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Прокуратура настаивает на аресте зарубежного имущества Плахотнюка
 

A strong earthquake in Romania felt in Moldova too


A strong earthquake occurred today in Romania. The magnitude of tremors, according to the National Institute of Earth Physics, was 4.8, Sputnik.md writes with reference to the Romanian media.

"On the afternoon of June 2, at 2:12 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at a depth of 117 kilometers in the Vrancea seismic zone," the Romanian National Institute of Earth Physics said in a statement.


Опубликовано: 15:36 02/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • A new earthquake took place near Moldova
  • An earthquake happened near Moldova
  • A new earthquake took place in Romania
  • A new earthquake took place in Vrancea
  • Another earthquake in Romania










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV