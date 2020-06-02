A strong earthquake occurred today in Romania. The magnitude of tremors, according to the National Institute of Earth Physics, was 4.8, Sputnik.md writes with reference to the Romanian media.



"On the afternoon of June 2, at 2:12 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at a depth of 117 kilometers in the Vrancea seismic zone," the Romanian National Institute of Earth Physics said in a statement.