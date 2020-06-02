The Head of State sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of the country's national holiday. Igor Dodon wished peace, prosperity and progress to the Italian people, seriously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



“On this significant day for all Italians, I want to note the dynamic and constructive nature of bilateral relations between our countries. I am sure that the Moldovan-Italian relations of friendship and cooperation will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual trust and understanding. Let me once again express a feeling of deep empathy for the Italian people. I hope that by joining forces and showing civic solidarity, we will overcome an unprecedented challenge we faced,” the President noted.