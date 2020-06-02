Over 25 million lei were transferred by citizens to accounts opened by the Ministry of Finance to collect donations to fight against coronavirus.



These funds were transferred to the Government fund and thanks to this 51,428 protective overalls were purchased, lump sum benefits in the amount of 16 thousand lei were issued to 29 recipients from eight medical and budgetary institutions infected with coronavirus.



Also, 12.5 million lei were used to pay a lump sum for 784 health care workers.



Recall that on March 17, 2020 the Ministry of Finance opened three accounts for donations to combat COVID-19.