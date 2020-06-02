Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Прокуратура настаивает на аресте зарубежного имущества Плахотнюка
 

New charter flights were approved


Air Moldova announced two new charter flights were approved the day before.

The flight Chisinau - London - Chisinau will be operated on June 5, and Chisinau - Rome - Chisinau on June 10. One can buy tickets on the website www.airmoldova.md.


Опубликовано: 10:59 02/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Three charter flights from Chisinau to Moscow were approved
  • Two more charter flights for the Moldovan citizens were approved for June
  • List of charter flights approved for Moldovan citizens
  • Charter flights for Moldovans who are abroad
  • Flights to Moldova planned from June 15 to 28










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV