New charter flights were approved
Air Moldova announced two new charter flights were approved the day before.
The flight Chisinau - London - Chisinau will be operated on June 5, and Chisinau - Rome - Chisinau on June 10. One can buy tickets on the website www.airmoldova.md.
Опубликовано: 10:59 02/06/2020
