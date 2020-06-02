As of the morning of June 2, in Moldova, 8,360 cases of coronavirus were confirmed, 1,003 of which in Transnistria.



Over the past 24 hours, 94 people with suspected infection were admitted to the COVID-19 Center. As for patients with an already confirmed diagnosis, 255 are in serious condition. 116 people were discharged from medical facilities in the country yesterday. Thus, a total of 4,738 people recovered.



Two more people died: a 56-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from Chisinau. Both had chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths from complications caused by coronavirus reached 307.