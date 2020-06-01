The anti-corruption prosecutor's office appealed the court decision, on the basis of which five out of six cases of applications for the arrest of Plahotniuc's property were denied. Chisinau Court of Appeal will set the date for consideration of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office application.



Recall that last Friday the court spoke out positively on only one of the six petitions of prosecutors, ordering the arrest of 10 real estate objects - six apartments and four non-residential premises in Moldova for a total sum of 33 million lei. The remaining five applications for the arrest of villas in Switzerland, France and Romania, five cars and a yacht (registered in Switzerland) for a total value of 7.7 million euros were not satisfied.



“Prosecutors have provided sufficient evidence, documented by the Agency for the compensation of criminally obtained property, which demonstrate that the accused is the ultimate owner, even though it is registered by third parties. According to prosecutors, movable and immovable property is associated with money stolen from the banking system. Prosecutors insist on the seizure of property in the country and abroad”, the General Prosecutor’s Office said.



Recall that Vlad Plahotniuc is wanted. He is accused of creating a criminal community, fraud and money laundering on an especially large scale.