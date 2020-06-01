109 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova
The Ministry of Labor, Social Protection and Health reports that today, on June 1, 109 new cases of coronavirus were registered.
The number of tests done is 775. The total number of confirmed cases in our country has reached 8,306, from them active – 3,433. 4,622 people have been cured. 305 died.
Опубликовано: 18:18 01/06/2020
