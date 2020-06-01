This was stated by the Prime Minister Ion Chicu after a working meeting with the President and Speaker. According to him, this is one of the decisions to fulfill the obligations of the state to citizens.



“We will not give up the Russian loan. The loan and an agreement signed by the government are in the interests of Moldova. It is about 4.2 billion lei. We will not give up our efforts to find additional funds to cover the budget deficit,” said the head of the Cabinet.



The prime minister also announced negotiations with the European Commission over the provision of macro-financial assistance (about 100 million). According to him, the government is preparing to sign the corresponding memorandum.