A parliamentary majority formed from PSRM and PDM could have 58 deputies. This was announced by President Igor Dodon on NTV Moldova channel. He noted that he did not exclude the possibility that some deputies from the parliamentary PRO group of Moldova, led by Andrian Candu, would abandon their mandates. As a result, the PDM parliamentary faction will be renewed.



“In some cases, it would be possible to hold parliamentary elections in the constituencies, and the socialists could win the mandate. Then the PSRM could have 40 deputies, and the parliamentary majority could have up to 58 deputies,” said Igor Dodon.