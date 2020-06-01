Valery Demidetsky, the head of the TASS agency in Moldova, in a program on a private TV channel said that one of the main merits of President Igor Dodon was that he “outplayed” Plahotniuc, and the country got the opportunity to return to normal development.



The journalist believes that if Vladimir Plahotniuc was in power, Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglo "would not speak so bravely."



“In our country during the reign of Plahotniuc, there was never an independent prosecutor general. In 2009, I found out how we sold the posts of prime ministers, prosecutors, judges, and I was shocked,” said Demidetsky.



“Let's be fair and rational. Igor Dodon was on the post for almost four years. But during three of them Constitutional Court dismissed him, and in fact led the country, government and economy, but had no influence. Last year, when the government changed, all power was in the hands of Maia Sandu and the ACUM bloc,” Demidetsky added.