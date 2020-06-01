On June 1, we celebrate a wonderful holiday - International Children's Day.



The Head of State Igor Dodon addressed on the occasion of the holiday:



“On this day, we honor the small citizens of the Republic of Moldova and appeal to adults, to all those who are obliged to provide protection and normal conditions for the upbringing and education of children. We recognize that the family, officials, the whole society are equally responsible for the “quality” of the new generation, for the daily happiness of the growing personality. Therefore, the state institutions are making joint efforts to create an enabling environment for development of about 670 thousand children in the Republic of Moldova, and I sincerely wish that those who follow in our footsteps inherit a peaceful democratic society that promotes universal and national values.



Dear compatriots,



I heartily congratulate you on the International Children's Day. I am convinced that there is no greater reward in life than the warm smiles of children, their serene faces and successes, inspiring innocent joy. Let us teach children to value goodness, truth and beauty, lift them up, contributing to a bright future and prosperity of our country. Let's keep childhood in our souls to fill our hearts with love, kindness and purity.



Dear children of Moldova!



This year your holiday will be held without collective gatherings, competitions and crowded concerts, without ice cream and sweets, but will carry a traditional symbolic charge, familiar attention and love from the people for whom you are the center of the universe. I wish you a festive mood, a lot of sun, bright colors and smiles!”