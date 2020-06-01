Moldovans will not be able to travel to Greece this year
Tourists from 29 countries will be able to travel in Greece from June 15. Greek authorities decided to open borders for countries where the incidence of new coronavirus has declined. Republic of Moldova is not included.
“The list of 29 states was compiled after studying the epidemiological profile of the countries our tourists come from, and also based on the recommendations of specialists,” the official statement said.
“The list of 29 states was compiled after studying the epidemiological profile of the countries our tourists come from, and also based on the recommendations of specialists,” the official statement said.
Опубликовано: 09:53 01/06/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: