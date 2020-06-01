Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Неизвестный сообщил о бомбе в здании посольства России
 

Moldovans will not be able to travel to Greece this year


Tourists from 29 countries will be able to travel in Greece from June 15. Greek authorities decided to open borders for countries where the incidence of new coronavirus has declined. Republic of Moldova is not included.

The list of 29 states was compiled after studying the epidemiological profile of the countries our tourists come from, and also based on the recommendations of specialists,” the official statement said.


Опубликовано: 09:53 01/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Moldova is not dangerous for tourists
  • Travel agents and tour operators of Moldova provided 19.6% more services th ...
  • Moldova was included in the list of vulnerable countries in case of climate ...
  • Heads of Moldova and Greece discussed the development of economic relations ...
  • Tourists will be fined at resorts










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV