153 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova
On May 31, 153 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova, five of them in Transnistria, two cases were “brought” into the country - from Belgium and Russia.
The total number of registered cases reached 8,251. 295 people died, 4,581 were cured. 3,375 cases remain active.
Опубликовано: 17:26 31/05/2020
