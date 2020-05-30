Urgent! 202 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Today, in Moldova 202 new cases of coronavirus were registered, 12 of them in Transnistria.
The number of processed tests was 1,539. The total number of registered cases reached 8,098. Another two people died - a 73-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from Balti. Thus, the number of deaths is 291.
The number of processed tests was 1,539. The total number of registered cases reached 8,098. Another two people died - a 73-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from Balti. Thus, the number of deaths is 291.
Опубликовано: 18:23 30/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: