Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ПДС поддержала инициативу президента Игоря Додона об удвоении зарплат медицинским работникам
 

Urgent! 202 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today, in Moldova 202 new cases of coronavirus were registered, 12 of them in Transnistria.

The number of processed tests was 1,539. The total number of registered cases reached 8,098. Another two people died - a 73-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from Balti. Thus, the number of deaths is 291.


Опубликовано: 18:23 30/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 127 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! 123 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! 252 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! 202 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! 72 new cases of coronavirus confirmed










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV