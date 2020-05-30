On the eve judges approved one of six requests from prosecutors for the arrest of six apartments and four non-residential premises in Chisinau, owned by Vladimir Plahotniuc. The total value of the property is estimated at approximately 33 million lei.



The other five requests for the arrest of villas in Switzerland, France and Romania, five cars and a motor boat (registered in Switzerland) and four cars (registered in the Republic of Moldova) in the amount of 7.7 million euros have so far been rejected.



It is worth noting that the list was compiled by the Agency for the return of criminally obtained property, which established that, despite the fact that all objects are recorded on third parties, their beneficiary was Vladimir Plahotniuc. The prosecutor's office will challenge this court decision and will insist on the arrest of all movable and immovable property of Plahotniuc.