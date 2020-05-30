A working group has been established to consider opening kindergartens in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by Igor Dodon in the framework of the program “The Main Question” on the NTV-Moldova TV channel.



The President noted that, most likely, in June, kindergartens would not be opened. The President noted that he understood the indignation of parents, but “We cannot risk the health of children! God forbid an outbreak of the virus in any kindergarten,” he said.



Speaking about when the ban on holding mass events could be lifted in Moldova, Igor Dodon noted that this restriction had not yet been lifted in any country in the world. At the same time, the President emphasized that he advocated an earlier cancellation of most of the measures introduced, but experts opposed this because the risks had not yet been overcome.