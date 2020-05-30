Another 177 people were discharged from medical facilities in the country. The total number of citizens who have recovered from coronavirus has reached 4,455. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.



In total, 7,896 cases of the infected cases have been confirmed, 982 of which are in Transnistria. Over the past day, 116 people with suspected coronavirus were admitted to the COVID-19 Center. As for patients with a confirmed diagnosis, 258 of them are in serious condition. 289 people died.