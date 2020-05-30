Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ПДС поддержала инициативу президента Игоря Додона об удвоении зарплат медицинским работникам
 

The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus reached 4,455


Another 177 people were discharged from medical facilities in the country. The total number of citizens who have recovered from coronavirus has reached 4,455. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.

In total, 7,896 cases of the infected cases have been confirmed, 982 of which are in Transnistria. Over the past day, 116 people with suspected coronavirus were admitted to the COVID-19 Center. As for patients with a confirmed diagnosis, 258 of them are in serious condition. 289 people died.


Опубликовано: 11:01 30/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus reached 2,953
  • The number of the Moldovans cured of coronavirus exceeded 3 thousand
  • The number of Moldovans cured from COVID-19 reached 2,344
  • The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus reached 2,176
  • The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus exceeded 1,500










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV