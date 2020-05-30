The Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Moldova informs that a number of charter flights have been approved for the Moldovan citizens. The flights will be performed from June 15 to 28 by “Fly One” airline.



Thus, during the indicated period the following charter flights will be carried out:



June 15, 17, 19-28 - Chisinau - Moscow - Chisinau;



June 19 and 26 - Chisinau - Paris - Chisinau;



June 15 and 22 - Chisinau - Verona - Chisinau;



June 20 and 26 - Chisinau - Parma - Chisinau;



June 21 and 28 - Chisinau - Dublin – Chisinau.