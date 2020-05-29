Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 171 new cases of coronavirus infection


According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, 171 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Moldova over the past 24 hours. The total number of infected is 7,896 people.

Since the start of the epidemic, 288 deaths have been reported.

4,278 patients were completely cured.


Опубликовано: 17:07 29/05/2020

