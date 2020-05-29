Shopping centers will resume their activity since June 8
Shopping centers can be opened from June 8 excluding catering and entertainment units located in the premises.
This was stated by Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Ion Chicu.
In addition, from June 1, it will be possible to resume outdoor training for athletes of the respective Moldovan sports federations.
Markets in Chisinau and Balti will also open on June 1.
This was stated by Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Ion Chicu.
In addition, from June 1, it will be possible to resume outdoor training for athletes of the respective Moldovan sports federations.
Markets in Chisinau and Balti will also open on June 1.
Опубликовано: 16:52 29/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: