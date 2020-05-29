President Igor Dodon held a conversation with the members of Initiative Group on the Constitutional Reform, which includes former chairs and judges of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova, practicing lawyers and legal scholars.



“I invited them, on the basis of their appeal published earlier, to discuss the difficult situation in the country around the Constitutional Court,” the President said.



Igor Dodon said that most of the guests agreed with the need for a broad discussion of the constitutional reform, which can have two main ways: either a change in legislative acts related to the sphere of constitutional jurisdiction that received conflicting interpretations for the sake of political interests, or amendments to the Constitution of the country.



The second option involves a systematic approach, therefore it is more long-term and reliable, at the same time it requires more complex and lengthy work, and can be implemented through decision of the parliament with support of the constitutional majority or through a constitutional referendum.



“We came to the preliminary conclusion that various political forces and public organizations can participate in the discussion, however, only professional lawyers, primarily constitutionalists, and not politicians pursuing certain interests should be involved in the direct reform process.



We agreed to continue the dialogue to find the most acceptable formula for solving the problem,” said the President of Moldova.



