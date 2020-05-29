Returning the airport is a priority. This was stated by Igor Dodon during the program "The President Answers."



“Avia Invest” owed the state 22.9 million lei. Based on this, insolvency proceedings began. In urgent mode, they found money to pay the debt. Obviously, the insolvency procedure is canceled if there are no debts to the state, but this does not mean that we will not achieve our goal of returning airport management to the state. This is a strategic goal. There are many violations. Until June 30, a lack of investment of 60 million euros was revealed. This approach will be used in the future”, said Igor Dodon.



The Head of State said that was the reason, Andrian Candu and Ilan Shor have recently intensified their activities. At the same time, Igor Dodon confirmed that the insolvency procedure could be started in the summer of 2019 - when Maia Sandu was prime minister.



“Instead of starting this process, they were meeting with Rothschild,” the President said.