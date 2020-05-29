Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Igor Dodon on government priorities


President Igor Dodon said that the authorities would find the necessary resources to pay a one-time material allowance of 700 lei to all pensioners whose income does not exceed 3 thousand lei. The payment will be made immediately after parliamentarians vote for this initiative.

We discussed with colleagues from the Government, this bill will be proposed to parliament and the money will be paid. We want this to happen faster, but it depends when the parliament votes. We hope that by August 1 or September 1. Or at the latest by October 1, the Day of Older Persons,” the Head of State explained.

The President emphasized that the current government prioritized payment of salaries, pensions and allowances of 700 lei, as well as allocation of funds for road repairs.

Recall that at the beginning of this week, Igor Dodon put forward an initiative to provide pensioners with financial assistance in the amount of 700 lei.

The proposal was criticized by opposition leaders Maia Sandu and Andrei Nastase.


