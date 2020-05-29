President Igor Dodon said that the decision to phase out the restrictions was correct and explained that if all bans were removed at once, the healthcare system might not be able to cope with the situation. According to him, 4,500-5,000 infected with COVID-19 can be hospitalized in the hospitals of the republic.



Thus, if all the bans were lifted on May 15, then 300-400 new cases would be recorded daily.



“And the hospitals would be filled up in 3 days. Therefore, the decision to remove the restriction gradually is the right one. We urgently need to return to the question of doubling the salaries of doctors in order to motivate them not to leave the system. We must invest in equipment,” the President said.



“I am familiar with the specifics of economic activity and would like the restrictions to be lifted as quickly as possible. Therefore, I suggested that this happen gradually,” Igor Dodon added.



At present, 3,165 active cases have been reported in Moldova. 4,278 people recovered.