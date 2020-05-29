President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon will not promulgate the current version of the Law on Non-Governmental Organizations. This document can turn Moldova into a banana republic. If the law on non-governmental organizations is approved in the current version, the state’s security will be in jeopardy. The document allows NGOs to support political parties and receive funding from abroad. This was stated by Head of State Igor Dodon on the air of a weekly column, answering a question from the journalists of ACCENT TV channel.



“This means, a few guys from Harvard establish NGOs, transfer several million, after which this NGO, together with the party of Maia Sandu or Nastase, or any other party, begins political activity. In other words, a political party has no official income. This means external interference in the Moldovan politics. Now opponents say that if we do not approve the document, then we will not receive funding from the EU. On such conditions, it’s not necessary,” said Igor Dodon.



The Head of State noted that the document was approved in the first reading under the government of Pavel Filip.



“Since then, not a single government, not even Maia Sandu, has dealt with this law, and now they are insisting,” President Dodon said.



“Do you remember how the EU said that they would give us 70-80 million euros? After that, we learned that it would go to NGOs. What are we turning into, a banana republic where dozens of NGOs rule the country? That's what they want to do with this law,” the President explained.



Let us clarify that the experts of the Anti-Corruption Center also warned about the danger of adoption of the law in the current edition.