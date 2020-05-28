Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Петр Бурдужа: Люди возмущены, что Майя Санду и Андрей Нэстасе критикуют предложение о выделении 700 леев пенсионерам
 

188 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today in Moldova, 188 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, 27 of them in Transnistria. In total, 1,445 tests were conducted. The total number of confirmed cases reached 7,725.

4,123 people were cured. Another six people died. All had chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths is 282.


Опубликовано: 17:29 28/05/2020

