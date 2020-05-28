188 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Today in Moldova, 188 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, 27 of them in Transnistria. In total, 1,445 tests were conducted. The total number of confirmed cases reached 7,725.
4,123 people were cured. Another six people died. All had chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths is 282.
Опубликовано: 17:29 28/05/2020
