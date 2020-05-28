The Moldovan government is in touch with the EU on the issue of financial support promised to our country. Representatives of the Cabinet argue that no deadlines have been violated, which the opposition MPs are talking about. This was announced by the chairman of the PSRM faction in parliament Corneliu Furculita.



He stressed that the country's authorities want the money promised by the EU to fight against coronavirus, and expressed regret that the opposition was speculating and manipulating this topic.



“We understand that in this way they want to hide that they blocked the support in the amount of 200 million euros from the Russian Federation. If, due to their irresponsible actions, 100 million euros from the Russian funds, that is two billion lei, would not have been blocked, it would already be in the budget of Moldova. We remain optimistic that the country will receive support both from the East and the West. But external assistance should not be politicized. It should be aimed at improving the lives of citizens,” Furculita wrote on his page on the social network.