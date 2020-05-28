Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The President will negotiate with the leading political parties, if the Constitutional Court decides that the presidential and early parliamentary elections can be held on the same day


President Igor Dodon said in the studio of the Jurnal TV channel he would invite PSRM, PDM, PDS and PDPP to the negotiating table if the Constitutional Court decides that the presidential election and early parliamentary elections can be held on the same day.

The Head of State noted that during these discussions a legal formula would be established for organizing these elections simultaneously. The President does not accept creation of a ruling coalition involving the Shor faction and the Candu group.

According to Igor Dodon, if the Constitutional Court decides that these elections cannot be held on the same day, then the presidential election would be organized correctly and democratically on November 1, and then "early parliamentary elections may be held."

Recall, on May 19, PSRM deputy Vasily Bolea appealed to the Constitutional Court with a request about the possibility of holding presidential election simultaneously with early parliamentary elections.


Опубликовано: 16:07 28/05/2020

