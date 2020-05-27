Chisinau City Hall continues to help those who are in special need. Today, the municipal material assistance commission decided to allocate by 700 lei to 8 thousand children from low-income families living in the municipality for preparation for the new school year.



Also, Ion Cheban said, it was decided to help 78 orphans and children temporarily left without parental care. 20 of them will go to first grade this year, and will receive 5,000 lei each for the school year. 78 blood donors will receive 500 lei each.