URGENT! 232 new cases of COVID-19 infection


Over the past day, 232 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection. These are the results of processing of 1,663 tests to detect the dangerous infection.

The total number of infected is 7,537 people.


Опубликовано: 17:42 27/05/2020

