Political scientist and MP from PSRM Bogdan Tsyrdea gave his commentary on the investigation of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the theft of the billion from the banking system of Moldova, having posted it on his official channel in the Telegram network.



“Yesterday, the prosecutor general Stoianoglo made several important clarifications on the theft of the billion. The stolen billion was withdrawn from Moldova in four stages.



We must pay tribute to Prosecutor General. He went as a bulldozer on the case with the billion.



In contrast to the Kroll report, he also analyzes the legislative framework of the theft, the role of political figures in the process. And this despite the fierce sabotage when the people of Plahotniuc (Morari, Damir), who are leaking information to Usatyi, still rule.



Let’s add on our own: loans during 2009-2012 is one case. BEM privatization for money BEM is another case. The theft of the billion in November 2014 and the withdrawal of money offshore is the third case. The destruction of three banks is the 4th case. Yes, they are part of one process, but the fact of theft took place in 2014.



P.S. And more. There is also a fifth case, it is the original one. These are raider attacks from 2010-2011 on the banking system. Then the damage amounted to 100 million euros.



And these actions helped Plahotniuc to take control of the BEM and later steal the billion. And yes - there Candu is deeply in..."