President Igor Dodon signed decrees on the appointment of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova to seven countries of the European Union.



They are Igor Bodiu - Ambassador to the Republic of Poland; Anatol Chebuk - Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria; Alexandru Codreanu - Ambassador to the Czech Republic; Alexey Cracan - Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic; Larisa Mikulets - Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland (currently located in Dublin); Andrian Rosha - Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, and Anatoly Urecheanu - Ambassador to the Italian Republic.



“During the conversation with each of them, I emphasized the importance of deepening relations with foreign states in order to strengthen trade and economic ties, attract direct investment, improve relations at the regional level, expand cultural and humanitarian contacts, and, not least, exchange visits at the level of heads of state.



I wished the appointed ambassadors success in carrying out their mission and expressed confidence that partnership with these countries would receive a new impetus,” said Igor Dodon.



