About 70,000 Moldovans received the Russian citizenship in the last 4 years


Most of those who receive Russian citizenship are Ukrainians. From the beginning of 2016 to the first quarter of 2020, their share among recipients of the Russian passports amounted to 46.6%, or about 676,800 people.

They are followed by the natives of Kazakhstan (12.9%, or 187,000 people), Tajikistan (10%, or 146,100), Armenia (7.2%, or 104,600), Uzbekistan (6.3%, or 92,000), Moldova (4.8%, or 69,500), Azerbaijan (3.4%, or 49,700), Kyrgyzstan (2.7% - 38,700 people) and Belarus (1.3%, or 18 700).

At the end of April 2020, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin promulgated a law providing for the simplification of the procedure for granting citizenship, which no longer contains an obligation to renounce citizenship of other states.


Опубликовано: 11:04 27/05/2020

