As of the morning of May 27 in Moldova, 7,305 cases of coronavirus were confirmed, 899 of which in Transnistria.



Over the past 24 hours, 89 people with suspected infection were delivered to the COVID-19 Center. As for patients with confirmed diagnosis, 259 are in serious condition (including 17 connected to ventilators). Another 91 people were cured, and the total number of recovered citizens reached 3,975.



Five more people died: a 55-year-old man, a 69-year-old and a 81-year-old women from Chisinau, a 45-year-old man from Soroca and a 63-year-old man from Gagauzia. All had chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths reached 273.