Ilan Shor may be extradited to Moldovan justice for the trial of the theft of the billion, but will serve his sentence in Israel. Such a development is possible if our country succeeds in reaching an agreement with Israel. This was stated by Interior Minister Pavel Voicu during the broadcast of “Puterea a Patra” on N4 TV channel.



“In cooperation with colleagues from the EU and Israel, given that their legislation allows it: if there is an agreement on cooperation, Ilan Shor will be brought to the Moldovan justice for committing especially serious crimes under the condition that he will serve his sentence in Israel,” Voicu said.



“It is not so easy to conclude such an agreement, because Ilan Shor is an Israeli citizen and claims to be subjected to political repression,” Voicu explained.



The minister also said that the Moldovan authorities were doing everything possible to secure the extradition of Shor.

