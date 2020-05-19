Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo is convinced that Plahotniuc received at least $100 million from money stolen from the banking system. Statements were made during the broadcast on Jurnal TV.



According to Stoyanoglo, so far the investigation of the “theft of the century” has gone in the wrong direction.



Alexander Stoyanoglo was asked whether, among the people involved in the bank robbery, is relative of Plahotniuc, Andrian Candu.



“We carefully monitor the activities of Candu during this period. He then served as Minister of Economics, an institution that played an important role in connection with some of the government guarantee projects. Then the state undertook to provide guarantees. We are investigating this aspect,” the prosecutor general said.



Recall that a week ago the prosecutor general announced that Vlad Plahotniuc was one of the beneficiaries of the theft of the billion.