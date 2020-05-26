158 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova
During the day, another 158 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Thus, a total of 7,305 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country.
Опубликовано: 17:07 26/05/2020
