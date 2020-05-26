Igor Dodon will take part in the parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be held on June 24 in Moscow, told the head of the press service of the President Carmena Sterpu to RIA Novosti.



“Igor Dodon will leave for Moscow on June 24 to take part in the parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” said Sterpu. Today it became known that the Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a Victory Day parade on June 24, and the march of the Immortal Regiment on July 26.