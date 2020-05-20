The Republic of Moldova received a batch of humanitarian aid from the Bulgarian government to combat the spread of COVID-19 infection.



The ambassador of Bulgaria to Moldova Evgeny Stoychev and the leadership of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection of our country took part in the ceremony of its presenting. The humanitarian aid party consists of 500 protective suits, 500 pairs glasses and 500 masks. The total value of the cargo is 22,728 euros.



“Bulgaria is ready to support Moldova in the fight against the pandemic. Only together can we become stronger,” said the Bulgarian diplomat. Means of protection will be transferred in the near future to medical institutions of the country, moldpres.md reports.