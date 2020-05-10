Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The President promised to provide support for the development of the port of Giurgiulesti


Today Igor Dodon visited the International Free Port in Giurgiulesti, a unique transport hub located at the junction of the borders of the Republic of Moldova, Romania and Ukraine, at the confluence of the Prut into the Danube, and having the status of a seaport in the frames of the Convention on the Danube Regime. There are oil, grain and passenger terminals, and a railway junction connecting Moldova with neighboring countries.

The Head of State reminded that in 2005-2009, as deputy minister of economy, then minister and first deputy prime minister, he oversaw the construction of port facilities and modernization of the surrounding infrastructure. The parties discussed the current state of affairs at the International Port. In particular, a deepening of the river is necessary in order to receive large-capacity vessels. Igor Dodon promised the management of the enterprise to provide all the necessary state support for the development of the port, which plays an important role in the foreign trade of Moldova.


