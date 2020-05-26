Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Foreign currencies are slightly growing


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate on May 26. The US dollar will grow by three bans. Its price today will be 17 lei 72 bans. The euro also has a plus of three bans. Today it will cost 19 lei 32 bans.

The Romanian leu will cost 3 lei 99 bans. The price of the Russian ruble will not change - 24 bans. Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 65 bans per unit.


Опубликовано: 08:32 26/05/2020

