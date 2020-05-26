The work of the markets in Chisinau and Balti will resume from June 1. The relevant decision was made today by the National Emergency Public Health Commission.



Catering establishments will open from June 15. From the same date, gyms will work under strict observance of a number of rules: distance, a limited number of visitors at a training session, placing sports equipment at a distance of two meters from each other, providing personnel with protective equipment, equipping premises with disinfectants at the entrance, as well as treating sports equipment with antiseptics after each workout.



It was also decided to open libraries and museums on June 1, but they were not allowed to hold public events.



From May 26, the activity of railway and land international transport for the transportation of passengers is resumed.

