Igor Dodon: 14 decisions of the Constitutional Court in recent years went beyond the scope of the Constitution
The Presidential Administration will take part in a constructive dialogue on the problems of the constitutional jurisdiction in the Republic of Moldova and on the need for thorough reforms in this area. This was stated by Head of State Igor Dodon. According to him, the President’s institute is open for dialogue and will send two experienced lawyers who will present their arguments and views of the President’s Office on the practice of constitutional jurisdiction, which over the past 10 years has often provoked political and institutional instability.
“Some 14 decisions of the Constitutional Court in recent years went beyond the scope of the Constitution. By its decisions, the Constitutional Court often allowed itself to illegally amend the text of the Constitution - an unprecedented situation in international practice. Introduction to practice of “temporary suspension” of the President by the Constitutional Court, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution; illegal decisions of the Court in the interests of usurpers of state power in June 2019 put our country in a bad light before the international community, as a result of which they were harshly condemned by the Venice Commission. However, it should be understood that these illegal decisions are still valid, despite condemnation by scientists, practicing lawyers, and the Venice Commission,” said Igor Dodon.
The President expressed confidence that these and other problems of constitutional jurisdiction in our country would be thoroughly discussed during the conference, and the scientific community, public authorities, parliamentary parties would come forward with proposals which should ensure the supremacy of the Constitution, sovereignty, balance and cooperation of the governmental agencies.
Опубликовано: 18:10 25/05/2020
