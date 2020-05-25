President Igor Dodon said in an interview with the Agora portal that the representatives of Candu-Shor group tried to lure the Socialist deputies, promising 500 thousand euros for leaving the PSRM faction. The Head of State said that all such cases have been documented and reported to the Prosecutor General.



Igor Dodon also spoke about attempts to bribe not only the people's representatives, but also local advisers. Thus, one of the mayors of Cagul region was promised a grader in exchange for passing to the Shor party.



The President said that for this mafia group, it is important to wrest at least one deputy out of the PSRM faction in order to create the impression that there are disagreements between the socialists.



“I think that the PSRM team will cope. We went through more difficult periods when we were in the opposition, when we did not have a prime minister, president, or speaker. And we survived”, - Igor Dodon said.



The Head of State said that the Candu-Shor group was now trying to “work” with representatives of the PDS and the DA Platform.



“We all must stop this. What is happening is abnormal”, said Igor Dodon.



The President confirmed that he was ready to sit at the negotiating table with all political forces, with the exception of defectors.

