54 new cases of COVID-19 infection registered in Moldova
Over the past 24 hours, 54 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Moldova. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.
The total number of infected was 7,147 people. 3,802 patients recovered completely.
Опубликовано: 17:54 25/05/2020
