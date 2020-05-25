Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
54 new cases of COVID-19 infection registered in Moldova
 

54 new cases of COVID-19 infection registered in Moldova


Over the past 24 hours, 54 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Moldova. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.

The total number of infected was 7,147 people. 3,802 patients recovered completely.


Опубликовано: 17:54 25/05/2020

