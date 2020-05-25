This was announced by Igor Dodon after the weekly meeting of the country's top leadership.



The President declared 2020 the year of the medical professional workers.



In addition, Igor Dodon said that health workers could expect a double increase in wages.



“Today I proposed to develop a schedule to double all salaries in the medical system. I mean not only doctors, but also nurses. This will happen step by step. For example, the first stage is from September 1 to December 1,” the President said.