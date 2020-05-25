From May 18-24, the number of new cases of coronavirus decreased in Moldova by 8.9%, and the number of recovered citizens increased by 2.9 times. The number of deaths decreased by 7%. This was said at a press briefing by Igor Dodon.



He noted that the dynamics were positive. The infection rate last week was 0.89, while at the beginning of April, for example, it was 3.17.



“The indicator is 0.89, which means that we do not have a massive increase in the number of cases. If this indicator remains between 0.9 and 0.6, we will have a significant trend in reducing cases. A week earlier it was 1.38. We have good dynamics, which, according to experts, allows us to move on to the next stage of lifting restrictions,” the President explained.



In this regard, the country's leadership decided to propose to the National Emergency Commission on Public Health, which will have its meeting today, to remove restrictions on the activities of the Chisinau and Balti markets, shopping centers from June 1, open HoReCa, allow international passenger transport and allow the gym to resume its activity.



“From June 1, if the commission accepts our proposals, there will remain restrictions on educational activities (kindergartens, schools) and on meetings of more than 50 people. The rest, we hope, will be removed,” said Igor Dodon.