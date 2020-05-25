Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
President: All elderly people with a pension below 3,000 lei will receive 700 lei of one-time assistance


The Head of State asked the government to prepare a bill on the allocation of 700 lei as a one-time assistance to all elderly people whose pension is less than 3,000 lei. Igor Dodon said this at a briefing after a weekly meeting of the country's leadership.

Let me remind you, such assistance was provided for the winter holidays, but then it was allocated to people with a pension below 2,000 lei. I suggested that the government come up with a bill so that aid in the amount of 700 lei would be allocated to all pensioners whose pension is less than 3,000 lei. I hope this will happen in the coming months - for example, before August 1 or September 1. Funds for these payments are available”, he said.



Опубликовано: 09:39 25/05/2020

